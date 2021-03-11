Haryana ADGP gets appreciation letter

Chandigarh, June 8
ACS Home Rajeev Arora — on behalf of the state government — has awarded Additional Director General of Police (Telecom & IT) Dr Arshinder Singh Chawla with an appreciation letter from the state government for his “exemplary leadership” and contribution to the planning, coordination, execution and launch of the prestigious Dial-112 project. “Dr Arshinder Chawla has provided tremendous impetus and momentum to this project and coordinated with multiple stakeholders, inspired and led the team for attaining the final objective,” the letter issued by Arora read.
