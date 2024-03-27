Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, organises camps at villages

Hisar: The Department of Seed Science and Technology of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, organised training camps at Jatusana (Rewari), Sanghi (Rohtak), Frain Kalan (Jind) and Baroda (Sonepat) villages for production of good seeds of crops and vegetables. The farmers were also given Kharif seeds and vegetables during the camps. University scientists also gave detailed information to the farmers on seed-quality testing, seed production, seed health, safe storage and vegetable seed production.
MDU PROF gets appointed Dean
Rohtak: Dr Randeep Rana, Professor, Department of English and Foreign Languages at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Arts, by the university administration. His appointment has been made for a period of three years with effect from April 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar #Jind #Rewari #Rohtak #Sonepat
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...