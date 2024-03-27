Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, organises camps at villages

Hisar: The Department of Seed Science and Technology of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, organised training camps at Jatusana (Rewari), Sanghi (Rohtak), Frain Kalan (Jind) and Baroda (Sonepat) villages for production of good seeds of crops and vegetables. The farmers were also given Kharif seeds and vegetables during the camps. University scientists also gave detailed information to the farmers on seed-quality testing, seed production, seed health, safe storage and vegetable seed production.

MDU PROF gets appointed Dean

Rohtak: Dr Randeep Rana, Professor, Department of English and Foreign Languages at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Arts, by the university administration. His appointment has been made for a period of three years with effect from April 1.

