Haryana Agricultural University revises summer time table

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has revised the summer time table for the university from May 1. The university offices will open from 7 am to 2 pm. The media adviser of the university, Dr Sandeep Arya, informed the same time table was applicable till July 31 at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Regional Research Centers and agricultural colleges at Kaul (Kaithal) and Bawal (Rewari).

Conference on chemical research

Karnal: The Department of Chemistry of Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Matak Majri, organised a virtual international conference “New trends in chemical research” under the aegis of the Department of Higher Education, Haryana. Speakers from China, Poland, Korea, Georgia and the US addressed the conference.

Seminar on Sanskrit language

Karnal: The Department of Sanskrit of Dyal Singh College, under the aegis of the Haryana Sanskrit Akademy, Panchkula, organised a seminar on Sanskrit language. Dr Dinesh Shastri, chairperson, Haryana Sanskrit Akademy, said with the efforts of the academy, Sanskrit had been introduced from Class III to XII in the state.

Lecture on 400th Parkash Purb

Kaithal: The History Department of RKSD College organised an extension lecture on Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th Prakash Purb. The keynote speaker for the lecture was Prof Kiran Garg, head of the Punjabi Department of the college. Prof Kiran told participants the sacrifice story of Guru Teg Bahadur.

PhD admissions at JC Bose varsity

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, has eased the admission process to PhD programmes for JRF qualified candidates. The authorities said admissions would now be conducted throughout the year. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar said the decision was aimed at attracting ardent researchers to conduct and promote novel research and development activities.

Student council meeting held

Karnal: The youth and cultural affairs society of the KVA DAV College for Women organised a meeting of student council to announce the head girls of the council 2021-22. The selection was done amidst the Covid crisis, but the official announcement was made during the investiture on Sunday.

Labour Day celebrations

Karnal: To acknowledge and celebrate the work of the labour force, Labour Day was celebrated at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, with great zeal. This event was designed to form a better understanding of the labour community with students. Students showed their appreciation and gratitude towards the labour force of the school through speeches, skit, song and dance performances.