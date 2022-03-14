Haryana Agriculture Dept's film bags 2nd rank at festival

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 13

“Faane Nahi Jalayenge” (Won’t burn stubble), an awareness short film on crop residue management of Haryana Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (HAMETI), has got second prize in the first MANAGE agri-film festival 2022 at Hyderabad.

A total of 20 states and institutes took part in this festival with 273 short films. Kaithal Deputy Director (DDA), Karam Chand, who is also holding additional charge of HAMETI, was honoured by Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil at MANAGE.

A certificate of appreciation, memento and cash prize of Rs 30,000 were given to him. The film was shot in Kaithal. —