Haryana Agriculture Minister meets sarpanch association

Yamunanagar, June 30

Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar met the sarpanches of Pratap Nagar Block of Yamunanagar at Bhudkalan village on Sunday.

The minister gathered detailed information about the development works undertaken in the villages. He assured the villagers that no stone would be left unturned in the development of any village.

“Any sarpanch can meet me any time regarding the development works in their village. My doors are always open for you,” he said. The minister said the Haryana Government had accepted a majority of the demands put forth by the sarpanches and had stood shoulder to shoulder with them.

“Our government has done tremendous development works during the past nine and a half years without bias in all villages of the state,” said Gujjar.

He said the BJP was going to form a government in the state for the third consecutive time by winning the Assembly elections. Vijay Kumar Mintu, president, sarpanch association of Pratap Nagar Block, and other sarpanches welcomed Gujjar.

