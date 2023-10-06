Haryana among top five states in GST collection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Haryana has achieved a significant milestone by entering the top five states in India in terms of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection.

In the first six months of the fiscal (April-September), Haryana’s total tax collection has reached a commendable figure of Rs 32,076 crore as compared to Rs 27,155 crore collected during the same period in the previous year, marking an increase of 18.3 per cent.

During this period, VAT (Value Added Tax) collections were Rs 5,568 crore, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) collections, including IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) settlements and SGST compensation, reached Rs 20,670 crore, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 27 per cent.

Furthermore, excise duty collection was Rs 5,757 crore, showing a growth of 16.3 per cent. This surge in GST collection not only mirrors the state’s economic advancement, but also a positive sign of its overall development. It reaffirms the effectiveness of the GST system, which was implemented nationwide with the concept of ‘one nation, one tax’, said a government spokesperson.

#Goods and Services Tax GST