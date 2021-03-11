Haryana announces free Covid vaccine booster shots for 18-59 age group

Chandigarh, April 25
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced free Covid vaccine booster shots for beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59 years, according to an official statement.
The eligible people can get the booster shot, which currently costs Rs 250 plus service charges, free of cost at any government hospital or dispensary, the statement said.
It said there are about 1.2 crore such beneficiaries in Haryana and the total cost of about Rs 300 crore on their booster doses will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund.
The chief minister said in addition to vaccination, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines is the biggest tool in the fight against the pandemic.
In view of the recent surge in cases in a few districts, particularly in Gurugram and Faridabad, Chief Minister Khattar appealed to people to wear masks and ensure strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour like washing hands frequently, according to the statement.
