Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

Chandigarh, March 13

New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking a trust vote for his government.

Earlier, the special session of the Haryana Assembly began here.

First of all, obituary references were taken up.

Saini was welcomed with the thumping of desks. ML Khattar was seated next to Saini.

The breakaway JJP faction MLAs were seen on the assembly premises. Devinder Babli, Ishwar Singh and Ram Kumar Gautam of the JJP defied the party whip and came to the House. Later, they left the House.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Hooda and Congress MLA BB Batra sought a one-hour adjournment of the House. They said the House was convened at a short notice and a few members were still on their way.

Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian said there was instability in the state and President’s rule should be imposed. He wanted a secret ballot on the trust vote, saying five MLAs of the BJP would vote against the motion.

