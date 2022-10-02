Haryana bags award for second best performing state under SBM-G; President confers award

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, October 2

The state of Haryana has stood second after Telangana under the large states category in implementation of the Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) on the basis of "Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022".

The awards to the states and UTs were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, which was celebrated as "Swachhta Diwas" by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022 undertook ranking of states and districts on the basis of their performance attained on key quantitative and qualitative SBM-G parameters.

Third party (read neutral agency) is also involved in performance assessment of implementation of the programmes.

The parameters also include the level and quality of engagement with rural communities, including gram panchayats, in improvement of their sanitation status through an intensive and holistic campaign.

The President also conferred awards for Swachhta Hi Sewa 2022, Sujlam 1.0 & 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Functionality Assessment, Har Ghar Jal certification and Start-up Grand Challenge.

The DDWS is implementing two flagship programmes of the central government: Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

SBM-G was started on October 2, 2014 with the aim to stop Open Defecation. On October 2, 2019, all villages in the country declared themselves ODF.

Thereafter, SBM-G 2.0 was launched in 2020 to sustain the ODF status in villages and improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through Solid and Liquid Waste Management, thereby making villages ODF Plus.

In regard to Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which was launched on August 15, 2019, over 10.27 crore rural households across the country have been connected with piped water. The figure was 3.23 crore households when the Mission was launched.

JJM aims to provide every rural household in the country with piped drinking water by 2024.