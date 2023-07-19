Haryana BJP leader a key witness in WFI chief case

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 18

A Haryana BJP leader and an international grappler, who reportedly tried to dissuade her fellow wrestlers from staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar recently, is among the key witnesses in the sexual harassment case against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police revealed that the allegations of two of the total six complainants had been corroborated by the Haryana BJP leader. She along with her sister, also a former international wrestler, is among the 15 witnesses mentioned in the chargesheet.

“A total of 108 witnesses, including co-participants and unnamed WFI officials at events, have been examined in the case. Of them, 15 witnesses have already, either partially or fully, corroborated the allegations levelled by the victims,” read the chargesheet.

The police have also listed the reason for not arresting Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj (UP), which was the main demand of the protesters. “Both accused Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar (suspended WFI assistant secretary) have been chargesheeted for trial ‘without arrest’ because they are complying with the directions under Section 41A of the CrPC by joining the investigation,” the chargesheet read. For this, the police have cited directions issued by the Supreme Court not to arrest the accused in an offence punishable up to seven years in several cases, including ‘Arnesh Kumar versus State of Bihar’ and ‘Satender Kumar Antil versus CBI and others’. The chargesheet said the results of digital or electronic devices and exhibits seized and deposited with the forensic labs concerned were yet to be received and would be filed through supplementary police reports.

SC stays Gauhati HC order on WFI polls

The SC on Tuesday stayed the Gauhati HC’s order that put on hold the WFI polls

Acting on a petition filed by AP Amateur Wrestling Association, a Bench issued notices to the Union Sports Ministry, WFI, Assam Wrestling Association and others

