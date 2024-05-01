 Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for Lok Sabha election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for Lok Sabha election

Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for Lok Sabha election

Ranjit Chautala was accompanied by former CM Khattar, while SAD chief Sukhbir Badal was present when Abhay Chautala filed his nomination

Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for Lok Sabha election

AICC General Secretary and party candidate Kumari Selja files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, May 1

BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls for the ten seats in Haryana.

Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala, who resigned as an Independent MLA and joined the BJP last month, is contesting from Hisar.

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Selja is contesting from the Sirsa (reserve) seat while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has entered the fray from the Kurukshetra seat.

Among other candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday include BJP's Banto Kataria from Ambala (reserve) and Congress' Satpal Brahmachari from Sonepat seats.

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja, who is contesting against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, filed his nomination from Karnal.

Ranjit Chautala was accompanied by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while Selja was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Birender Singh and Kiran Choudhary.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Banto Kataria, wife of former Union minister late Rattan Lal Kataria.

Rattan Lal Kataria, who passed away last year, was the BJP MP from Ambala (reserve) constituency.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan accompanied Brahmachari in Sonepat and Budhiraja in Karnal.

In Kurukshetra, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was present when Abhay Chautala filed his nomination papers while Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya filed his nomination papers from the Gurugram seat.

Addressing a gathering in Ambala before Banto Kataria filed her nomination, Chief Minister Saini said the BJP will win all the 10 seats in Haryana with a big mandate. He said the “double-engine” government has carried out development in all spheres.

He appealed to voters of Ambala to send Banto Kataria to the Lok Sabha with a victory margin of more than five lakh votes.

In Hisar, Khattar said that the BJP-led government will return to power at the Centre, saying people have seen six decades of the Congress rule versus the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispensation during the past ten years.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to voters to make Abhay Chautala victorious. “INLD and SAD are like two brothers. Both are parties of farmers, labourers and the poor. The relations between the two parties are not political, but heart-to-heart,” he said.

In his address, Abhay said that falsehood is being spread on social media that if he wins from Kurukshetra, he will shake hands with the BJP.

“I want to make it clear that such a question does not arise. I will neither go with the BJP nor the Congress,” he said. He also alleged that the national parties want to finish regional parties like SAD and INLD.

In Sirsa, Congress' Selja said these polls are to save democracy in the country. She also said the country cannot be divided on lines of caste and religion.

In Sonepat, Hooda claimed the people of Haryana have decided to bring the Congress to power in the Assembly polls later this year.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #BJP #Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sukhbir Badal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

2
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

3
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

4
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

7
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

In BJP’s bastion Hoshiarpur, Yamini Gomar’s poll campaign fails to gather steam

9
Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

10
Business

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Poll campaigning virtually would allow even Dawood to participate, says Delhi High Court, dismisses plea

Jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Phagwara: Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Hoshiarpur: A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Phagwara: Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College, Patiala, holds lecture on placement