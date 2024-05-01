Haryana: BJP's Ranjit Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Chautala file nominations for Lok Sabha election

PTI

Chandigarh, May 1

BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress' Kumari Selja and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls for the ten seats in Haryana.

Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala, who resigned as an Independent MLA and joined the BJP last month, is contesting from Hisar.

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Selja is contesting from the Sirsa (reserve) seat while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has entered the fray from the Kurukshetra seat.

Among other candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday include BJP's Banto Kataria from Ambala (reserve) and Congress' Satpal Brahmachari from Sonepat seats.

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja, who is contesting against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, filed his nomination from Karnal.

Ranjit Chautala was accompanied by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while Selja was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Birender Singh and Kiran Choudhary.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Banto Kataria, wife of former Union minister late Rattan Lal Kataria.

Rattan Lal Kataria, who passed away last year, was the BJP MP from Ambala (reserve) constituency.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan accompanied Brahmachari in Sonepat and Budhiraja in Karnal.

In Kurukshetra, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was present when Abhay Chautala filed his nomination papers while Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya filed his nomination papers from the Gurugram seat.

Addressing a gathering in Ambala before Banto Kataria filed her nomination, Chief Minister Saini said the BJP will win all the 10 seats in Haryana with a big mandate. He said the “double-engine” government has carried out development in all spheres.

He appealed to voters of Ambala to send Banto Kataria to the Lok Sabha with a victory margin of more than five lakh votes.

In Hisar, Khattar said that the BJP-led government will return to power at the Centre, saying people have seen six decades of the Congress rule versus the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispensation during the past ten years.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to voters to make Abhay Chautala victorious. “INLD and SAD are like two brothers. Both are parties of farmers, labourers and the poor. The relations between the two parties are not political, but heart-to-heart,” he said.

In his address, Abhay said that falsehood is being spread on social media that if he wins from Kurukshetra, he will shake hands with the BJP.

“I want to make it clear that such a question does not arise. I will neither go with the BJP nor the Congress,” he said. He also alleged that the national parties want to finish regional parties like SAD and INLD.

In Sirsa, Congress' Selja said these polls are to save democracy in the country. She also said the country cannot be divided on lines of caste and religion.

In Sonepat, Hooda claimed the people of Haryana have decided to bring the Congress to power in the Assembly polls later this year.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

