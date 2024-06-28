Haryana bus stands to get greener, cleaner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

State Transport Minister Aseem Goel today said all bus stands in the state would be beautified and the focus would be to add greenery and ensure cleanliness, similar to railway stations. Special types of bus stands would be built in Gurugram and Pipli (Kurukshetra) under the PPP (public private partnership) mode.

Apart from this, bus queue shelters will be built as needed across the state.

Goel shared this information after a review meeting of the Transport Department in Chandigarh today. Principal Secretary Navdeep Singh Virk, Director Sujan Singh and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

Goel directed departmental officers to ensure proper maintenance of all bus stand premises in state transport depots and sub-depots. He stressed developing empty spaces and planting trees and grass to make the bus stands look beautiful. He also directed that the cleanliness of public toilets at all bus stands should be ensured and repairs or new constructions should be carried out where necessary.

The minister said that applications received on the ‘Jan Samvad’ portal for the construction of bus queue shelters should be given priority. He was informed during the meeting that 127 applications had been received and that the process of building these shelters had begun.

Goel said the approval had been granted for an expenditure of Rs 145.23 lakh for the underground parking facility to be built in front of the Ambala city bus stand. This would benefit people visiting the bus stand, Mahavir Park, and the cloth market by providing parking for their vehicles. Officers have been directed to expedite its construction.

