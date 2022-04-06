Haryana Cabinet decisions: NCR school buses exempted from paying motor tax

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The Cabinet today approved a proposal to exempt buses of educational institutions of the National Capital Region (NCR) from paying motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in Haryana.

The decision, which will benefit buses belonging to Rajasthan, UP and Delhi, has been made as per the reciprocal common transport agreement. “It will facilitate seamless operation of buses of educational institutions of other parts of NCR in Haryana,” Khattar said.

Bonanza for sportspersons

The meeting decided to extend cash and other incentive to sportspersons of boxing, wrestling, weightlifting etc, irrespective of their weight category. The decision will benefit players in terms of getting jobs, gradation certificates, cash awards, honorarium and scholarships as per the state policy. Currently, to become eligible to avail these benefits, the sport played by the sportsperson must be included in the Olympics, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games.

Awards for police

In a bid to recognise and reward outstanding performance by cops, the Cabinet approved a proposal for introducing three state police awards — CM’s Medal for Bravery, the HM’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation and the Haryana Police Uttam Seva Padak. The officials, who would be conferred these medals, will be awarded a medal, a colour display above the left pocket on the uniform, a certificate, scroll signed by the CM and Home Minister with a reward of Rs 21,000 and six months extension in service after retirement.

Fancy numbers

The Cabinet tapproved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2022, to put in place the system of preferential registration numbers to non-transport vehicles through e-auction. “With its implementation, assigning of preferential registration numbers to general public will be done in a transparent manner,” Khattar added.

Sops for teachers

To protect the academic interest of students of the Morni education block and Nuh district, the Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal on the amendment in the Teacher Transfer Policy 2016. Now, if a teacher is willing to be posted in a school located in these areas, he/she will be paid an additional 10 per cent of the basic pay plus dearness allowance.

Security agencies

In order to provide for the regulation of private security agencies, the Cabinet approved the proposal on the framing of the Haryana Private Security Agencies Rules, 2022. Framing of these rules has been done in the conformation to the model rules notified by the Government of India, the CM said.

Wood-based industries

The Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding formulation of the Haryana Wood-based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2022. An eight-member state-level committee will be constituted to assess the availability of timber for wood-based industries every five years.

Pension scheme

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Pension Scheme and General Provident Fund Rules, 2022, to regulate the payment of pension and other retiral benefits to the employees of the Haryana Rural Development Fund Administration Board.

Amendment to HCS Rules

The Cabinet approved the amendment to the Haryana Civil Services (Allowances to Government Employees) Rules, 2016. Now, no conveyance allowance shall be admissible during the leave of any kind (except casual leave) availed during a month and during vacation except for the days when a government employee is engaged on duty or participates in any training, seminar or other activities in public interest during their vacation or winter holidays.

Housing loan

The Cabinet also accorded approval to a proposal regarding sanctioning of term loan and state government guarantee for Rs 34 crore for the Housing Board, Haryana, for the construction of flats for defence personnel at Sector 6, Jhajjar, and Sector 56 and 56 A in Faridabad.