Haryana Cabinet meet on Nov 28

The Haryana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Committee Room of the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on November 28 at 11 am. A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet branch on Saturday.

War widows honoured

Rewari: As many as 45 widows of the army personnel, who sacrificed their lives during the Rezang La War between India and China in 1962 were felicitated at a function held by the Rezangla Shaurya Samiti here on Saturday. "Two meritorious students - Mayank and Komya - were also given a cheque of Rs 10,000 each under the Rashmi Yadav Scholarship," Samiti's founder Naresh Chauhan said .

Home guard held in Karnal

Karnal: The Karnal police have arrested a home guard volunteer for allegedly taking Rs 200 each from two applicants for police verification of their passports. The accused has been identified as Ishwar Singh of Chor Karsa. The court has sent him to judicial custody.

