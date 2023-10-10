 Haryana cadre IAS officer Vijay Dahiya arrested on corruption charges : The Tribune India

Haryana cadre IAS officer Vijay Dahiya arrested on corruption charges

According to allegations, a woman, known to Dahiya allegedly acted as a facilitator to get some bills cleared in lieu of money

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, October 10

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Haryana in connection with a corruption case on Tuesday, officials said.

A 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, Dahiya was earlier posted as the commissioner of the Haryana Skill Development Department in Panchkula.

He was booked by the ACB on April 20 after the arrest of a woman in the case.

“Yes, he has been arrested,” an ACB official said while confirming Dahiya’s arrest.

According to the allegations, the woman, known to Dahiya, allegedly acted as a facilitator to get some bills cleared in lieu of money.

Apart from the woman, the ACB had registered an FIR against Dahiya and one more official under various penal provisions, including those under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, a Fatehabad resident, had stated that he was running an educational institution and imparting computer training, besides taking classes for air-conditioner mechanics.

He had said the skill development department had to pay bills amounting to Rs 50 lakh to him, which were pending for some time, and an amount of Rs 5 lakh was being demanded by a co-accused in the case to clear those. This co-accused had allegedly told the complainant to meet the woman who was known to Dahiya.

The complainant approached the ACB and subsequently, the woman was arrested while allegedly taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe.

In June, the anticipatory bail plea of Dahiya was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Dahiya had earlier submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case due to “motivated considerations”.

He had also submitted that there was neither any demand from him nor any acceptance of bribe.

It was submitted that the petitioner was implicated in the case for the mere reason that he was known to the accused woman and that the prosecution had attempted to cook up the story that the petitioner is also an accused in the case.

