Haryana, Central agencies to restore Saraswati river

Panchkula, October 14
Central Ground Water Board and the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board will work together for restoration of the Saraswati and install piezometers at 20 places to monitor the water level. The decision was taken during a meeting of both the boards, which was presided by the Saraswati Board Vice-Chairman Dhooman Singh Kirmach, here today.
In the meeting, the officials said they have prepared a framework to restore the river. The districts in which the piezometers will be installed include Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal.
