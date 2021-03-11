Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches mission to revive ponds

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ at 111 places — all Assembly constituencies and parliamentary constituencies — to rejuvenate ponds in the villages in a state-level programme held at Nahra village of Sonepat district.

He started the mission from Gangesar Sarovar, a historical pond at Nahra village. He also congratulated workers on International Labour Day.

Meanwhile in Panipat, Khattar announced to provide potable water to Panipat residents with a reniwell project worth Rs 800 crore. He was addressing the people after inaugurating the Panipat Co-operative Sugar Mill in Dahar village of the district. He also announced development works worth Rs 1,768 crore in the district.

