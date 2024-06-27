Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini gives approval to projects worth crores

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired the meeting of High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) held late last evening and approved projects worth crores. Cabinet Ministers Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Mool Chand Sharma, Ranjit Singh, JP Dalal, Banwari Lal, Minister of State Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, and Aseem Goyal were present.

An approval of approximately Rs 1,000 crore was given for the purchase of pipes to strengthen the drinking water supply, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, for the promotion of science education in schools, new equipment will soon be installed in the biology and chemistry labs of 729 cluster schools. For this, an approval of approximately Rs 30 crore was provided.

Similarly, an approval of approximately Rs 10 crore was granted for the purchase of equipment for general science labs. Furthermore, an approval of approximately Rs 24 crore was given for the purchase of 3,836 computers for colleges.

Meanwhile, at the joint meeting of the HPPC and the Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), contracts and purchases worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore were approved. Through negotiations with various bidders, approximately Rs 72 crore was saved.

As part of this initiative, there is a plan to establish indoor gymnasiums in the panchayats. Under this plan, 468 indoor gyms will soon be established in villages, for which an approval of over Rs 50 crore for gym equipment was granted. Each indoor gymnasium will be equipped with 25 types of equipment.

Additionally, the purchase of 11 transformers of 132/33 kV, 20 transformers of 66/11 kV, and other equipment by HVPNL and UHBVN was also approved. This will cost approximately Rs 290 crore.

Approval was also granted for the purchase of eight water cannons, nine Vajra vehicles, 14 trucks and three bulletproof vehicles for the police department. The total cost of these vehicles will be approximately Rs 11 crore.

