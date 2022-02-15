Haryana Chief Minister pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. He said their sacrifice would always inspire the future generations of the country to serve the country. TNS

Fatehabad police arrest two with banned tablets

Fatehabad: The Fatehabad police arrested two persons with 9,990 prohibited drug tablets on Monday. The arrested is Major Singh and Sandeep Kumar, residents of Sidhani village of the district. The CIA branch of the Fatehabad police spotted a motorcycle without number plate and stopped it during checking on the Chandpura-Sidhani road. tns

Plea for no feasts on demise of elderly in villages

Hisar: The Samajik Kupratha Nished Abhiyan Committee on Monday urged people to do away with the ritual of organising community feasts on the demise of elderly persons and a ban on DJ during celebrations. A patron of the committee said rituals such as throwing community feasts on death of elderly persons is a burdensome practice for the affected family. TNS

Applications invited for state awards

Chandigarh: The state on Monday invited online applications for the grant of state awards to those who have done commendable work in the field of disability, old age and drug de-addiction. The date for online applications through portal https://award.socialjusticehry.gov.in. will be open from February 14 to March 5.