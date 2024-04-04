Haryana Chief Secretary gives directions to track every movement of drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has issued directives to closely monitor the sale of counterfeit and illegal medicines, with a particular emphasis on tracking the movement of drugs. Drug officers should collaborate with district administration officials to take joint action, ensuring that no incidents occur, he said.

The Chief Secretary was presiding over the meeting of the 7th State Level Narco Coordination Committee here today. He also gave necessary directions to the administrative officials regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Secretary said de-addiction centres should be operational in the districts through collaboration with the private agencies and voluntary organisations so that people could be freed from drug addiction. He said to combat drug issues, priority should be given to enforcement measures, testing, and raising awareness among youth, particularly at the school and college levels.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was briefed on the progress of the Haryana Uday Yojana, aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction and making wards, panchayats, and villages drug-free through an anti-drug programme. Over the past year, 1,879 programmes were conducted across the state to make people aware against drug addiction, with a participation of 14,23,410 individuals. In terms of anti-drug efforts, 4,681 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 6,510 individuals. Additionally, 801 culprits were charged under the NDPS Act, resulting in the seizure of assets worth Rs 13.09 crore and 31 illegal properties associated with drug smuggling were demolished.

Utilising the Prahari app, 7,523 addicts have been identified and are being encouraged to overcome addiction through the ‘namak lota’ campaign. The Chief Secretary also held discussions with all the DCs and the SPs regarding the elections. He emphasised the importance of preparation and monitoring counting centres, as well as the timely sharing of election-related data and information.

