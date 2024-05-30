Haryana Chief Secretary reviews steps to deal with heatwave

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh May 29

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad conducted a comprehensive review of measures being implemented to tackle the ongoing heat wave conditions in the state.

Presiding over a meeting with senior officers of various departments here today, the Chief Secretary emphasised the directives issued by CM Nayab Singh Saini to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and drinking water.

The Chief Secretary said localised power breakdowns must be looked into promptly. He instructed power utilities to form additional teams tasked with resolving local power issues efficiently. He directed daily monitoring of power supply and sought feeder-wise reports every 48 hours so that timely steps could be taken.

In areas facing drinking water shortage, he directed the Public Health Engineering and Urban Local Bodies departments to deploy more water tankers. Stating that there was no shortage of water in the state, he directed officers to ensure the supply of drinking water in villages right up to the tail end. He also directed that Deputy Commissioners submit regular reports on the status of power and water supply measures in their respective districts, ensuring continuous monitoring and swift action when needed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.