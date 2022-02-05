Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviews projects

Chandigarh, February 4
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal presided over a review meeting of projects worth more than Rs 100 crore with administrative secretaries here. He directed all officers to ensure timely execution of the projects.
He also appointed officers to look after the implementation of the projects and gave directions to develop software for monitoring the projects so that the they could be completed in time. —
