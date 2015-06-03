Haryana Civil Services officer Dinesh Singh Yadav dismissed for wrongful disbursal of relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Nearly seven years after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against senior Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Dinesh Singh Yadav for wrongful disbursal of compensation amounting to over Rs 7.53 crore, the Haryana Government today dismissed the officer from service.

Acting on the orders of the Haryana Governor, the competent authority ordered his dismissal from service which would “ordinarily be disqualification from future employment under the government.”

Yadav was chargesheeted on June 3, 2015, for wrongful compensation to certain persons for acquisition of their land in his capacity as the Land Acquisition Officer (LAO), Panchkula. The land was acquired by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) through an award on March 28, 2008.

It was alleged that Yadav as the LAO had disbursed a compensation for acquisition of shamlat land of gram panchayat in villages of Nanak Chand (Rs 1.24 crore), Surajpur (Rs 79 lakh), Razipur (Rs 3.52 crore) and Milk (Rs 1.97 crore). The compensation for land, which was recorded as “shamlat deh” or “nagar sabha”, was disbursed among proprietors without getting the title decided from the competent authority.

“Dinesh Kumar Yadav, being the LAO, Panchkula, in violation of the provisions of the Punjab Land Record Manual and the Punjab Land Revenue Rules had corresponded directly with the Kalka Tehsildar for preparing the list of co-sharers whereas correspondence was to be made through the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, Panchkula,” his dismissal order asserted.

Yadav submitted his replies to the chargesheet on October 16, 2015 and May 19, 2018.

Subsequently, the state government appointed senior IAS officer AK Singh as the Inquiry Officer on February 22, 2018. The Inquiry Officer submitted his report on June 24, 2018.

A personal hearing was also granted to Yadav on February 15, 2022.

Chargesheeted 7 years ago