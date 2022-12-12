Haryana CM announces pujari welfare board, other sops for Brahmins

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced sops for the Brahmin community and announced to constitute ‘Pujari Purohit Kalyan Board’. The minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of pujaris and purohits.

While chairing a state-level programme, ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Mahakumbh’, in Sector 12, the CM announced a gazetted holiday on the occasion of lord Parshuram’s birth anniversary, naming the Kaithal medical college after him.

He said the land of Pehrawar village would be given to Gaur Brahmin College and a fresh lease would be done from 2022 to 2055 for 33 years. Earlier, this lease was from 2009 to 2042. He also announced the waiver of the previous money and said they would not have to pay any kind of fine or penalty.

Khattar further announced the sanction of 100 BMS seats and the approval of 35 seats for the MD-MS course, five each in seven subjects in Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College. Khattar assured issuing a postage stamp in the name of lord Parshuram. “We will write to the Union Minister,” he added.

On the issue of Economically Backward Persons in the General Category (EBPG), the CM said, “Around 400-500 candidates could not get appointment letters. The state government is keeping its stand in the High Court in this matter and such candidates will get appointment letters soon.”

Khattar also promised to take care of the interests of ‘dholidars’. He announced the renaming of fountain chowk in Karnal after Bhai Mati Das-Sati Das Chhibber. He also announced the beautification of the Parshuram Chowk and naming the road from Parshuram Chowk to Gandhi Chowk as Bhagwan Parshuram Marg. His statue will be installed in a park in the city, he said.

Khattar aannounced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for dharamshalas of the community in the district. He promised to give a plot of 2,000 square yards for Bhagwan Parshuram Seva Sadan.

For the research on Chanakya, Khattar announced the setting up of a chair in the name of Acharya Chanakya at the MDU, Rohtak.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Sonepat MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Rajya Sabha MPs General (Retd) Dr DP Vats, Kartikeya Sharma, BJP state president OP Dhankar, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma also addressed the gathering.

Rohtak MP seeks CM from community

Before the arrival of the CM, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma raised the demand of having a Brahmin CM for the state

“I wish Khattar remains the CM for 10 years, but after him, a Brahmin should be appointed. I am not saying it should be me, but anyone from the community should be appointed,” he said

Later, the CM quoted Sharma and said, “I am thankful to him that he wants to see me as the CM for 10 years.” He took a dig at rumours on social media over the change of guard in Haryana

Students detained

MBBS students, who have been protesting at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College for around 40 days, were detained by the police while they were heading towards the rally venue. They were shifted to another place and later released.