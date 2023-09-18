Haryana CM announces slew of schemes for industrial workers

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a series of welfare measures for industrial workers and their families at a function held here to mark Vishwakarma’s birth anniversary and birthday of PM Narendra Modi at a state-level function at Shri Vishwakarma Skills University here today.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said wards of the industrial workers would receive an identical scholarship ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 and would be provided to students from Class IX to those undertaking medical degree programmes. The beneficiaries would be eligible for scholarships with immediate effect. He said besides the revision in the scholarship amount, daughters of labourers would also receive a financial help of Rs 50,000 for buying electric scooters. He said the grant for purchasing the scooters would be given to those girls who pursue higher education. He said the workers would receive enhanced financial assistance to buy bicycles and the grant amount had been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Similarly, women workers would be given assistance ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 for purchasing sewing machines under the scheme.

The CM also announced a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to promote healthy eating habits among workers suffering from chronic diseases. He said more ESI dispensaries would be established in the state, which include Fatehabad and Gurugram district. Additionally, ECG facilities would be made available at all ESI dispensaries across the state.

Recognising the challenges faced by the workers who frequently migrated for employment, the Chief Minister revealed a plan to provide 500 flats in districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat, and Yamunanagar in the first phase. It is part of safe and affordable housing options for the industrial workers.

He said Shri Vishwakarma Skill University would launch the “Guru Shishya Kaushal Samman Yojana” to identify and certify the skill potential of 25,000 craftsmen, artisans and informal sector workers. “The government was committed to the welfare and development of its industrious labour force, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society,” he claimed.

Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak and some of the MLAs were among those who were present.

