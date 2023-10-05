Haryana CM announces sops for cops, raises allowances

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that various allowances for police personnel would be raised. He stated this while administering the oath of duty to new cops during the passing out parade of the 20th batch of 441 probationary Sub-Inspectors — 61 women and 380 men — at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Khattar appreciated the participation of women, saying that the representation of women in the police force had increased to 10 per cent from 3 per cent in 2014. “The government’s aim is to reach 15 per cent representation, and the current batch of probationary Sub-Inspectors contributes positively to this goal,” he stated.

The CM increased the ration money, kit maintenance allowance, commando diet money, etc., by two-and-a-half times. DSPs will now get Rs 10,000 annually as uniform allowance against the present Rs 5,000. He also said the monthly conveyance allowance for constables and head constables would be increased from Rs 120 to Rs 720, while ASIs, SIs and Inspectors would get Rs 1,000 per month.

Announcing a special allowance of 20 per cent of basic pay for the employees of Police Training Centres, Khattar said the government would establish e-libraries in all Police Lines for the children of police personnel. He also stressed the importance of regular health checkups for police personnel.

Calling upon police officers to serve society with dedication and honesty, the CM said there was another academy outside the gate, and that was society.

Based on different parameters, like working environment, cleanliness, infrastructure and other facilities, Khattar also suggested a star-ranking system for police stations, similar to the one used for police officers, to increase public confidence.

The Chief Minister also awarded certificates and cash prizes to probationary Sub-Inspectors Sachin Kumar, Manjit, and Tina for securing the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in the batch.

CM approves 2 water projects

The CM gave administrative sanction to two new works worth over Rs 12 crore under the rural augmentation programme in Rewari and Palwal districts

One of the works is the construction of canal-based industrial water works and raw water pumping station at Rohrai in Rewari district at an estimated cost of Rs 10.43 crore

The second is improvement of water supply by installation of two tubewells and laying of distribution pipeline at Pachanka in Palwal district at an estimated cost of Rs 2.27 crore

