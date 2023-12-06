Haryana CM approves upgrade of 11 state highways

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar granted administrative approval for upgrade of 11 state highways at an estimated cost of Rs 156.20 crore.

A spokesperson said the project includes upgrade of Rewari-Pataudi road (SH-26) covering 2.50 km with a budget of Rs 1.73 crore; Rohtak-Kharkhoda-Delhi border road (SH-18) in Sonepat district covering 9.59 km; Lohani-Kairu-Obra-Behal road (SH-5) in Bhiwani district spanning 25.50 km at a cost of Rs 25.17 crore; Hansi-Tosham road (SH-12) spanning 15.80 km at a cost of Rs 15.73 crore; Kala-Amb-Sadhaura-Barara-Shahbad road in Yamunanagar district; and Jind-Barwala road at a budget of Rs 3.90 crore.

Furthermore, the upgrade of Kaithal-Khaouri road in Kaithal has been approved, besides Barwala-Hisar-Siwani-Singhani road in Hisar district. The other roads are Agroha to Adampur road in Hisar, Shahabad-Barara-Kala Amb road in Ambala and Karnal-Ramba-Indri-Shahabad road in Kurukshetra.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Rewari #Rohtak