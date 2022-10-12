Haryana CM: Bajra farmers to get Rs 450 a quintal under Bhavantar scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government was procuring bajra at the minimum support price of Rs 2,350 per quintal this year, but the same was being procured at Rs 1,850-1,900 a quintal in the state mandis.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, an amount of Rs 450 per quintal would be paid to the farmers to ensure that they do not face any loss, he said. The CM was speaking at the inauguration of the newly renovated media centre at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

He admitted that adverse weather conditions caused some problem in the procurement of crops, but now proper arrangements for smooth procurement had been ensured in every mandi. Till October 10, 59,414 MT of bajra has been procured in the state, he said.

For the convenience of farmers, the CM launched e-kharid Haryana Mobile App. The bilingual app is available on the Google play store. It provides real-time data as regards the number of crops registered, gate pass issues and the quantity farmers could bring for procurement.

MSP Rs 2,350/quintal