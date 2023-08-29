Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on making history

The CM congratulated Neeraj Chopra hailing his gold medal win at the World Athletics Championship. Addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session, the CM praised Chopra for bringing laurels to both the state and the nation again at the international level. He said Neeraj’s historic victory marks him as the first athlete in India to clinch a gold at the World Athletics Championship.

