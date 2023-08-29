Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on making history

The CM congratulated Neeraj Chopra hailing his gold medal win at the World Athletics Championship. Addressing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session, the CM praised Chopra for bringing laurels to both the state and the nation again at the international level. He said Neeraj’s historic victory marks him as the first athlete in India to clinch a gold at the World Athletics Championship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2
Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...
Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet
will be present: trudeau