Haryana CM connects with 4K officers over development of villages

Chandigarh, March 20

For the first time, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar organised an audio webinar with around 4,000 Class-I officers of the state government to discuss the ‘Gram Sanrakshak Yojana’, wherein each officer will be adopting a village for its holistic development.

The Chief Minister gave the key points around which the development of the villages adopted by these officers would be centred.

While motivating the officers to work in this sphere diligently with an intention to serving the people, Khattar said the government had coined a new term for this unique collaboration of government officials for public welfare and development of the state.

Like in the private sector, it was the public private partnership (PPP), similarly this would be called government community partnership (GCP) wherein the officers would work for the development of villages, besides the routine office work of a gazetted officer. He said they had specifically chosen a non-working day for this webinar as this work would be done on a non-working day. He elaborated that it was not part of their job and it was more of a social service. They had to visit their adopted village at least once a month and monitor its development.

The CM said other than ensuring the overall development of the state, the government was committed to ensuring the happiness and prosperity of the people of its state. He elaborated that the prosperity of the people could be gauged through the “Happiness Index” of the state. We need to enhance our ranking and by working on the “Gram SanrakshakYojana”, these officers would contribute majorly towards improving the “Happiness Index” of the state.

The CM emphasised that the state would be on the path of progress if everyone, including serving officers and retired officers, contributed towards the development of the villages.

He elaborated that the Sanrakshak could register on www.intrahry.gov.in and choose the panchayats. Retired officials and people of the state who wanted to contribute to the development of a village could

register themselves on https://samarpan.haryana.gov.in — the Haryana Volunteer Programme website.

Gram Sanrakshak Yojana