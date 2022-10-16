Haryana CM disposes of 14 cases at redressal panel meet

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 15

CM Manohar Lal has directed the local Municipal Corporation to take over the upkeep of the Greenfields Colony here, carved out about 46 years ago.

The direction came at the monthly meeting of the District Grievances and Redressal Committee chaired by the CM here this evening. Of the 17 complaints tabled, 14 were disposed of.

The CM, who chaired the meeting for the first time asked the MC officials to take over the civic maintenance of the colony having over 3,700 residential plots. This announcement came in response to a complaint raised by the RWA, claiming that the civic conditions in one of the largest and oldest colonies were pathetic for the past many years and all requests for taking it over by the MC had been ignored. On the issue of house tax from the colony being dealt with later, the CM asked the MC to start work on various amenities as per the rules.

He also ordered the registration of an FIR into two complaints and asked the officials to table the progress of three cases in the next meet.