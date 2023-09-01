 Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

Khattar said frequent elections hampers governance due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (L) and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. File Photos



PTI

Chandigarh, September 1

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday commended the Centre’s decision to form a committee to explore the feasibility of “one nation, one election” while his deputy Dushyant Chautala and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also lauded the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said the issue needs a lot of clarity.

Supporting the "one nation-one election" concept, Khattar said it would result in huge savings for the public exchequer and avoid replication of effort on the part of administrative, and other government machinery in holding repeated elections.

"It is a good thing, a beginning has been made. We are in its favour," Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told reporters in Gurugram.

The JJP leader, whose party is BJP's coalition partner in Haryana, said there should be a debate and discussion on this.

The SAD, once a BJP ally, said it favours the concept.

"I and my party are in its favour. Every second day there is one or the other election taking place. Lok Saha and Vidhan Sabha elections should be held simultaneously so that there is no election for five years. Otherwise what happens is election keeps taking place in one state or the other," Badal said.

Khattar said the committee formed to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election' is definitely a valuable initiative.

"The successful implementation of One Nation-One Election initiative would bring about numerous benefits for India, including substantial financial savings, improved governance, acceleration in development works," he said, according to an official statement.

This will also further help improve people's participation in poll process, he said.

Khattar said synchronizing elections at all levels of government would result in substantial savings of taxpayers' money, which could then be redirected toward public welfare initiatives.

The central government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election".

Khattar said frequent elections hampers governance due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, hindering timely policy decisions.

Implementing one nation, one election would alleviate such disruptions, allowing governments to focus on the greater good, the chief minister said.

According to the statement, Khattar further asserted that simultaneous elections would effectively curb corruption and the circulation of illicit funds within the electoral process.

Besides this, holding elections concurrently would increase voter engagement and fortify India's democratic foundations, he added.

"I hope that constructive discussions on this crucial subject would lead to a broad consensus, propelling the nation forward," he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Sukhbir Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal welcomes and supports the #OneNationOnePoll move".

There should be nationwide consensus on this issue, he said.

"The idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will provide much needed stability besides curbing wasteful expenditure. In the present system, the govt machinery remains busy in election mode which affects smooth governance and development," Badal said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema felt a lot of money can be saved by holding simultaneous elections which can then be used for development works.

The SAD leader said all stakeholders should sit and give their opinion.

Giving an example, he said in case elections have to be conducted again during the five-year term for any reason for Lok Sabha or any state assembly, then it should be for the remainder period of the term.

There are many practical issues which can be discussed when all concerned sit together, Cheema said.

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state president Nafee Singh Rathee said the issue still needs a lot of clarity.

Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong votary for the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing financial burden caused by almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during the polling period.  

#Dushyant Chautala #Manohar Lal Khattar #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

3
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

4
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

5
Trending

Viral video: When Isro chief Somanath received warm welcome on flight

6
Punjab

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

7
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

8
Punjab

Despite ESMA, Punjab patwaris & kanungos to go ahead with strike from today

9
Punjab

Thaw in Punjab Governor, CM ties?

10
Himachal

High Court notices to PGI doctors over ‘manipulated’ medical certificate

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

INDIA bloc underlines ‘accommodative spirit’, Rahul Gandhi says BJP will be defeated if they fight unitedly

INDIA bloc underlines ‘accommodative spirit’, Rahul Gandhi says BJP will be defeated if they fight unitedly

‘We all have a common goal to fight inflation and unemployme...

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

Khattar said frequent elections hampers governance due to th...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online, day after 2 IAS officers were suspended

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

‘What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers': Opps hits out at govt after ‘signed’ copy of dissolution of panchayats orders leaks online

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Chandigarh: Resident doctors of GMCH to strike work on September 4

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Allegations warrant framing of charges, claim women wrestlers

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in Delhi’s Rohini

2 more arrested in Amazon executive’s murder

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today