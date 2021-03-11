Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives nod to Rs 2.6K-crore farming project from Japanese firm

Chandigarh, June 5
To create a horticulture value chain in Haryana which will directly benefit farmers, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval to Rs 2,600-crore funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
He said the project, in collaboration with JICA, would strengthen the supply chain of fruits and vegetables in the domestic market along with ensuring adequate exports. He added that the project envisaged horticulture for security, farm sustainability and rural prosperity through direct employment along with nutritional security and delivery of safe food to consumers.
