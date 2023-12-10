Haryana CM: Govt providing transparent, corruption-free administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government has established a transparent, simple and honest system for providing corruption-free administration and facilitating easy service delivery.

“This system is accessible to everyone and has yielded positive results over the past nine years. There are no longer any intermediaries between the government and citizens. After the implementation of systemic changes, the citizens can now enjoy various government services from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

The Chief Minister today interacted with beneficiaries of various services through audio conferencing under the ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme.

On Anti-Corruption Day today, he said corruption is a societal evil. He said though the administration has implemented numerous measures to combat corruption, its eradication requires societal participation. He asked the beneficiaries to bring to his notice any difficulties encountered by them while accessing services. This would help identify areas for improvement in the system, he said.

During another programme at the Public Works Rest House in Panchkula, the CM emphasised the impact of corruption on the impoverished, stating that corruption had entrenched itself in society by infringing upon the rights of the poor. He urged collective efforts in social service, fostering relationships within the community and a complete elimination of corruption. He stressed the need to propel the country and the state forward by steering clear of corrupt practices.

Officers and officials at 25 locations in nine districts took part in it online. Khattar honoured 16 officers and employees for their exemplary work in combating corruption in the state.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the state government had utilised vigilance as a potent tool to check corruption, offering over 600 citizen facilities and services through Saral Centres, linked to the auto-appeal system. Haryana Mission Karmayogi has trained 8,622 officers and officials with plans to train 3.50 lakh by March 2024.

