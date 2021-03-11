Haryana CM inaugurates BJP office in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 25
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the office building of the district party unit ‘Atal Kamal’ at Sector 15 here on Wednesday. The party officials said the three-storeyed building, built on 1,000 square yards, has been constructed in five months.
Congratulating the party workers, the chief minister exhorted them to connect with the masses to realise the aim of making the party offices as centres for providing service to the people.
He said while the party would have office buildings in all the districts, those at Rohtak, Gurugram and Panchkula would also function as regional centres for better coordination.
The state party president, Om Prakash Dhankar, said that the workers must devote at least six hours daily to party work.
Leaders of Opposition parties claimed that the BJP was concerned with its own development while basic civic amenities, such as bad roads, and other infrastructural projects were not on its agenda.
“Several development projects are lying incomplete while some others have been delayed. The construction of the party office building in record time speaks of the functioning style of the BJP,” Dharambir Bhadana, Aam Adami Party leader, said.
The party has not divulged the funds spent on the construction of the building.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres