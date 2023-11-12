Haryana CM inaugurates railway overbridge

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Sant Namdev Railway Overbridge (RoB) in Rohtak via video-conferencing today.

The RoB, which connects Kacha Beri Road to the main elevated road, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 47 crore. CM Khattar said the RoB fulfills a longstanding demand of local residents, providing them relief from frequent traffic congestion in the city. At the local level, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and former state minister Manish Grover also dedicated the RoB to the residents.

