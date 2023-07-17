Haryana CM inaugurates Rs 35 crore Atal Idea Lab, hoists 135-ft National Flag

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today unveiled the statues of Dada Kushal Singh and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh in Kharkhoda.

The CM inaugurated Atal Idea Lab, built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, and hoisted a 135-foot National Flag at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, in the evening.

Khattar, while addressing a public gathering as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of the statue in Kharkhoda, said Dada Kushal Singh and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh were great personalities of the area and their speciality was their loyalty towards their religion and the country.

“In 1675, when Guru Tegh Bahadur blew the bugle against Aurangzeb, Dada Kushal Singh sacrificed his head for religion. Similarly, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh had been awarded the highest military honour Param Vir Chakra. He had participated in the battles of 1965 and 1971 and showed his bravery.”

The CM said our khaps, including Dahiya khap, do a special job of taking society forward. Appreciating the role of khaps in society, he said the khaps played an important role in eradicating evils from society. Khattar said Kharkhoda would be developed on the lines of Manesar.

Khattar, after hoisting the Tricolour in DCRUST, Murthal, said the National Flag had been installed on the university premises, which was a proud and inspiring project.

