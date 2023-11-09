Haryana CM inaugurates water sports at Hathnikund barrage

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated water sports activities at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district today.

He said the tourism sector in the state was accelerating at a fast pace and the Hathnikund area would become a new centre of attraction. A park was being developed at the Hathnikund barrage, which would be named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he added.

‘Implementing schemes with focus on poor’ Chandigarh: CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday claimed the present state government was implementing schemes for the welfare of the poor and needy. He said eminent citizens had a significant place in the society.

“In terms of tourism, there are numerous possibilities down the hill from Kalesar to Kalka, including trekking and cycling,” said the CM.

He said a 50-m-high dam would be built at Kalesar village, near Hathnikund barrage. That dam would benefit people from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“This project serves as a convergence point for four states. It opens up opportunities for tourism and can potentially address the water need of all four states. It can also generate electricity. Rajasthan and Delhi are also expected to benefit from the project,” he added.

He said there was a plan to create a wildlife safari project covering around 10,000 acres in the Gurugram and Nuh districts. The CM also interacted with the people present on the occasion.

Responding to the demand of the people, he announced the construction of a wide road connecting Patiala, Pehowa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa and Yamunanagar.

“Discussions are underway with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for this project and if the authority does not construct the road within six months, the state government will itself undertake it over the next six months,” said the CM.

