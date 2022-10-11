Haryana CM Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet on October 14 on SYL dispute

Chandigarh, October 11
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet on October 14 to discuss the SYL canal dispute.
There has been an ongoing dispute between the neighbouring states over the issue.
The Supreme Court had advised the two CMs to meet and sort the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president
Jay Shah to remain secretary
Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1
A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...