Haryana CM Khattar announces hike in monthly honorarium of sanitation workers

PTI

Chandigarh, October 28

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a hike of Rs 1,000 in the monthly honorarium of the state’s sanitation workers.

Besides, he also announced an annual allowance of Rs 2,000 for equipment used in sanitation work and Rs 1,000 as a washing allowance.

Khattar said the monthly honorarium of urban sanitation workers will increase from Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 and of rural sanitation workers, from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000.

“We are working towards uplifting the socio-economic and educational status of poor and Antyodaya families and ensuring that there is no discrimination against anyone,” Khattar said at a programme in Panchkula, according to an official release.

According to the new education policy, 4,000 Anganwadis have been turned into play-way schools -- named ‘Bal Vatika’ -- in which children aged between three and six years will get pre-school education, the CM said.

In the next phase, 4,000 more Anganwadis will be developed as Bal Vatikas and it will help strengthen the base of students from the beginning, he said.

At another event, Khattar said his government has raised the morale of young people by providing over 1,10,000 jobs without them “paying a single penny to any middlemen”.

“This year, the goal is to provide 60,000 jobs, with an ongoing recruitment process for 41,217 vacant posts,” he said.

#Manohar Lal Khattar