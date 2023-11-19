Haryana CM Khattar announces hike in wages for anganwadi workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a bonanza for anganwadi workers and helpers by increasing their monthly honorarium and the amount they receive on retirement. Haryana’s remuneration for anganwadi workers will now be the highest in the country.

Interacting with them through audio-conferencing as part of “CM ki Vishesh Charcha” programme here today, the CM said the remuneration of anganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience would be increased to Rs 14,000 a month, and Rs 12,500 for those with up to 10 years of experience. He also increased the remuneration of anganwadi helpers to Rs 7,500 per month.

At present, Rs 12,661 is given to anganwadi workers with over 10 years of experience, Rs 11,401 to workers with up to 10-year experience and Rs 6,781 to helpers.

The CM said a total of 23,486 anganwadi workers, 489 mini anganwadi workers and 21,732 helpers were employed in the state. Upon retirement, workers received Rs 1 lakh and helpers Rs 50,000, however, the amount would be increased to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The workers and helpers receive an allowance of Rs 800 per annum for two uniform sets, which would be increased to Rs 1,500 per annum.

The Chief Minister said 25 per cent posts of supervisor would be kept aside for promotion on merit-cum-seniority basis from among the workers with 10 years of experience, based on eligibility and minimum qualifications required for the post. The promotion would be based on a written examination.

The government would establish additional 4,000 Bal Vatikas by converting existing anganwadis and moving them to government schools in villages to integrate preschool education into school education in accordance with the NEP, the Chief Minister added.

