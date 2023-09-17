 Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

CM also makes announcements regarding scholarships for children of industrial workers

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, September 17

Daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education will be granted Rs 50,000 to purchase electric two-wheelers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday.

Speaking at an event at the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal district, Khattar said the move will promote mobility and enable the daughters of industrial workers to be independent.

Khattar also made announcements regarding scholarships for the children of industrial workers. They will receive identical scholarship amounts with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 will be provided to students from Class 9 to various degree and postgraduate programmes. Earlier, these scholarships ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for students of classes 9 and 10 and Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000 for those enrolled in degree programmes.

To mark Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Khattar unveiled a series of welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of industrial workers and their families, the statement said.

Khattar also applauded Modi as a visionary leader who has propelled India forward through innovation and service.

He extended his warmest wishes to the prime minister on his birthday and prayed for his long and continued service to the nation.

In another announcement, the Haryana chief minister said workers will receive enhanced financial assistance to purchase bicycles, raising the grant amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

The financial assistance to women workers for purchasing sewing machines has also been raised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500.

Workers suffering from chronic diseases will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 “to promote healthy eating habits”, the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

In a bid to enhance health care accessibility, the chief minister announced that ESI (Employees State Insurance) dispensaries will be established in Fatehabad and Harsaru, Kadipur, and Wazirabad of Gurugram district. Additionally, ECG facilities will be made available at all ESI dispensaries across Haryana.

Recognising the challenges faced by workers who frequently migrate for employment, the chief minister announced that the government will provide 500 flats each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat and Yamunanagar districts in the first phase, ensuring safe and affordable housing options.

The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will also launch the Guru Shishya Kaushal Samman Yojana to identify and certify the skill potential of 25,000 craftspeople, artisans and informal sector workers, Khattar announced.

This initiative aims to promote skills-based apprenticeship training, benefiting 75,000 youngsters. Successful trainees will receive certificates, paving the way for higher salaries, self-employment and entrepreneurship. The scheme, spanning five years, is estimated to cost Rs 208.66 crore, he said.

Earlier in the day, at an event in Sirsa, Khattar flagged off a cyclothon to mark a crucial step in the drugs-free Haryana campaign.

During his address at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Khattar expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming public response to the event.

The cyclothon began on September 1 from Karnal and is scheduled to conclude on September 25, after covering 15 districts.

Its core objective is to disseminate the message of de-addiction and strive towards a drugs-free Haryana, the statement said.

The chief minister expressed deep concern over the drugs problem, with a specific focus on Sirsa and Fatehabad, where the issue is most acute.

He outlined three critical steps for the campaign’s success—rehabilitation of drug addicts, stringent legal action against traffickers and comprehensive awareness programmes targeting youngsters.

The senior BJP leader, who also rode a bicycle, cited the example of 74-year-old Kamlesh Rana from Rohtak, who is participating in the cyclothon to combat the addiction problem.

Her journey began in 2020 and her dedication remains an inspiration to all the participants. Two other participants aged 75 and 76 have displayed admirable determination, he said.

Khattar commended them for being an inspiration for all.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Palwal

