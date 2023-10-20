 Haryana CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting ranges, 2 archery training centres : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting ranges, 2 archery training centres

Haryana CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting ranges, 2 archery training centres

Felicitates the players from Haryana who won medals at the recently held Asian Games in China

Haryana CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting ranges, 2 archery training centres

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitates the players from the state who won medals at the recently held Asian Games in China. Photo: X/@mlkhattar



PTI

Chandigarh, October 20

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that two shooting ranges will be established in Jhajjar and Panchkula while two archery training centres will be set up in Yamunanagar and Faridabad.

Khattar felicitated the players from Haryana who won medals at the recently held Asian Games in China.

At a grand felicitation ceremony organised at Karnal, players, both medal-winners and others who participated at the event, received cash prizes from the chief minister.

Khattar honoured the gold medal-winning athletes with a cash reward of Rs. 3 crore, the silver medalists with Rs 1.5 crore, and bronze medalists with Rs. 75 lakh, along with commendation letters and job offer letters, to recognise their accomplishments.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that be it the Olympics, Paralympics or Khelo India, sportspersons from the state have always made the country, and state proud with their performances.

He announced the establishment of shooting ranges in Nimana village in Jhajjar district and Sector 32 in Panchkula to promote shooting sports in the state.

Two archery centres will be established in Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar district and District Sports Complex in Faridabad, he said.

Khattar also announced that the government would formulate a policy to provide various sports equipment for local sports events organised in villages and towns so that athletes can have access to necessary equipment.

He also said that winners of smaller and local sports events, which are not included in the list of National Games, would receive cash awards, similar to those in mainstream sports, to encourage and promote such local sports.

According to an official statement, before the felicitation ceremony, Khattar inaugurated ten ‘Khelo India’ centres in the state – in Ambala, Faridabad, Palwal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Bhiwani. These centres will raise the standards of sports infrastructure in Haryana, he said.

“Approval has been granted for 15 ‘Khelo India' centres for Haryana by the central Sports Ministry, with 10 centres inaugurated today and 5 more centres scheduled to be established next year in Hisar, Sirsa, Nuh, Sonipat, and Karnal,” he said.

#Asian Games #China #Faridabad #Jhajjar #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula #Yamunanagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

5
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

7
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

8
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

9
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India’s comments come after Canadian Foreign Minister descri...

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt