Haryana CM Khattar conducts aerial survey of crops affected by rains

Chandigarh, March 25
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday conducted an aerial survey of crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms.
The survey was conducted by the CM during his visit to Hisar.
“The Haryana government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard the interest of the farmers,” an official release quoted Khattar as saying.
The chief minister said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment).
The DCs have been further directed to complete this special ‘girdawari’ work by April 15 so that compensation can be transferred to the accounts of the affected farmers by May.
Over the past few days, many parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains while rain accompanied by hailstorm has also hit some parts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...
Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi
'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg
Ghanghas is the 6th Indian boxer to be crowned world champio...