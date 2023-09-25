Haryana CM Khattar declares ban on serving ‘hookahs’ in commercial establishment in state

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 24

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday declared a ban on serving ‘hookah’ to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments across the state. However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.

The CM made the announcement in Karnal while chairing the closing ceremony of ‘Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon’, a cycle rally undertaken as part of drug de-addiction campaign.

He expressed his gratitude to the police personnel who tirelessly pedalled for 25 days during the Cyclothon. In recognition of their dedication, he announced that all 250 participating personnel would receive a Class-1 commendation certificate from DGP Haryana. Additionally, he declared a five-day holiday for these dedicated police personnel as a token of appreciation.

In a bid to promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation, Khattar also announced that Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and any licensed builder providing housing facilities to individuals will gift a bicycle to the property owner along with the property registry. In cases where the beneficiary already possesses a bicycle, HSVP or the builder will present Rs 3000 in lieu of the cycle.

He recounted that he had flagged off Cyclothon against drug abuse on September 1, and today, the cycle rally concluded where it commenced.

Khattar highlighted the presence of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj at the event, acknowledging the significance of spiritual leaders' support in the state's de-addiction efforts.

He said that Cyclothon, which has covered approximately 2000 kms during its journey, serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction. He emphasised that while the Cyclothon may have concluded, the battle against drug addiction is far from over, and public awareness efforts must continue for at least a year to completely eradicate this menace. He also reiterated the importance of collective action, stressing that the entire society needs to unite in the fight against drug addiction. The government remains committed to addressing this issue comprehensively, with a focus on prevention, rehabilitation, and strict enforcement measures.

