Haryana CM Khattar launches ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana’

Chandigarh, May 5
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana’, under which his government will bear the travel expenses of pilgrimage to Ayodhya for people of the state aged 60 years and above.
The chief minister flagged off the first batch of buses carrying around 200 people from Panchkula. These buses will take the beneficiaries to Ambala Cantt and from there, they will travel to Ayodhya via train. The trip will conclude on May 8.
The Haryana government will bear all travel expenses of the passengers, according to an official statement.
Khattar launched the scheme on Friday. May 5 also happens to be his birthday. He said the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana will be implemented across the state.
The chief minister performed a puja at his official residence here on the occasion of his birthday. According to a statement, he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of residents of Haryana.
