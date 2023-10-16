Haryana CM Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Punjab CM Mann on SYL issue

Chandigarh, October 16
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reached out to his Punjab counterpart on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue, making an offer of a dialogue to resolve “any hurdle or obstacles” hindering the canal construction.
Haryana’s offer comes, notwithstanding Punjab government’s stand that it will not share a single drop of additional water with any other state at any cost.
In his letter dated October 14, Khattar cited a Supreme Court order to say that “a comprehensive order on October 4, explicitly stating that the execution is not related to the allocation of water.”
The Supreme Court had on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.
All political parties in Punjab asserted that the state does not have a single drop of additional water to share with any other state, though political outfits in Haryana welcomed the apex court directions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman
AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...
Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari killings case; overturns death penalty
A total of 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pand...
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal
In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...
Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench
The matter will be taken up on October 30
Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings
‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...