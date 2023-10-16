 Haryana CM Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Punjab CM Mann on SYL issue : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Punjab CM Mann on SYL issue

Haryana CM Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Punjab CM Mann on SYL issue

Haryana’s offer comes, notwithstanding Punjab government’s stand that it will not share a single drop of additional water with any other state

Haryana CM Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Punjab CM Mann on SYL issue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, October 16

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reached out to his Punjab counterpart on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue, making an offer of a dialogue to resolve “any hurdle or obstacles” hindering the canal construction.

Haryana’s offer comes, notwithstanding Punjab government’s stand that it will not share a single drop of additional water with any other state at any cost.

In his letter dated October 14, Khattar cited a Supreme Court order to say that “a comprehensive order on October 4, explicitly stating that the execution is not related to the allocation of water.”

The Supreme Court had on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

All political parties in Punjab asserted that the state does not have a single drop of additional water to share with any other state, though political outfits in Haryana welcomed the apex court directions.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
Haryana

Farmers block Gurugram expressway

4
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

5
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

7
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

8
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

9
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

10
India

Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says government

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court reserves judgement on woman’s plea

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...

Nithari case: Allahabad High Court acquits Surender Koli, Maninder Pandher; overturns death penalty

Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli in Nithari killings case; overturns death penalty

A total of 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pand...

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

The matter will be taken up on October 30

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

‘At outdoor destination weddings, persons have been grossly ...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh’s PGI

Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Taxi stand operators owe Chandigarh civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Education Ministry revives 500 'lapsed' teaching posts in Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh for two days

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Contemplating making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED tell Supreme Court

Delhi High Court asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

Benin national, arrested in drugs case, escapes from Delhi police custody; nabbed later

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple in Patiala