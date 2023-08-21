Haryana CM Khattar participates in YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s fan meet up, opposition calls it insensitive move

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 21

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s enthusiastic participation in fan meet up of‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on Sunday evening brought him in line of fire with opposition leaders of region.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal with the Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav at the felicitation ceremony of him, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. PTI

Khattar has come under scanner for participating in celebrations of a ‘YouTuber’ and not making a trip to Nuh or families of soldiers who died in Leh accident.

“This exemplifies insensitivity of CM and his government. Nuh where their unmindful demolitions left hundreds homeless was few km away. The house of Home guard who died in clashes too was near and so were houses of two soldiers who died in Leh accident. The CM chose not to visit them but had enough time to be part of the gala celebrations of a YouTuber with no major contribution to state. Now, an OTT show is more important to CM and his government than his ailing state,” said Nuh MLA and Congress leader Aftab Ahmed.

“The Home Minister and CM should have visited Nuh long ago but they don’t care to even supervise the law and order situation now. It’s sad to see that when entire state mourned loss of soldiers in Leh accident the CM was busy celebrating. This looks bad and very demoralising for families of soldiers. He should have exercised some restraint,” said senior Congress Ledaer Captain Ajay Yadav.

Meanwhile, with CM participating in Elvish’s event speculations of him joining BJP are rife. Responding to the rumours, Yadav stated, “Meeting our Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was a moment of significance. He commended my efforts. Regarding my future endeavours, I haven’t made any decisions yet. The CM of Haryana reached out to bless me.”

Yadav also expressed gratitude to CM Khattar for promptly granting permission for the event and for personally attending it.

#Congress #Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nuh