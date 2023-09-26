Haryana CM Khattar rides motorcycle in Karnal to reach airport

IANS

Chandigarh, September 26

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday rode a Royal Enfield motorcycle in his hometown Karnal to reach the airport.

The Chief Minister has declared every Tuesday as car-free day in Karnal.

As the Chief Minister was riding solo on the motorcycle, his security personnel were following him on motorcycles.

"कार फ्री डे" हो या "नशामुक्त हरियाणा" बनाने का संकल्प हो बिना जनसहयोग के पूरा नहीं हो सकता!



“कार फ्री डे” पर करनाल एयरपोर्ट तक की यात्रा बाइक द्वारा करके, आज के दिन कार ट्रैफिक कम करने का एक छोटा सा प्रयास मेरा भी रहा।



मुझे आशा है कि प्रदेश के जागरूक लोग इस सन्देश को आगे… pic.twitter.com/a5DQeDn1ky — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 26, 2023

Khattar was to fly to Punjab’s Amritsar city to attend the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) later in the day.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whereas as the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will participate in it along with the Administrator of Chandigarh and Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar