Haryana CM Khattar seeks construction of SYL canal, Panjab University affiliation to colleges

Northern Zonal Council meet

Khattar points out that surplus water from rivers such as Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilisation of this valuable water resource

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felicitates Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the 31st Northern Zonal Council meeting, in Amritsar, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh/Amritsar, September 26

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sought the construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal and affiliation of the state’s colleges with Panjab University in Chandigarh.

He was speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Amritsar.

Khattar underscored the significance of establishing an environment of collaboration among the states to ensure successful and prompt execution of development projects, according to an official statement.

He emphasiSed that by pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting best practices, the states could achieve efficient and effective project execution, ultimately contributing to the growth of the region and the nation as a whole.

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, Khattar stressed the urgent need to complete the construction of the canal in the Punjab region, saying that water availability and canal construction were distinct issues and should not be conflated.

He pointed out that surplus water from rivers such as Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilisation of this valuable water resource.

He highlighted the importance of SYL as an alternative channel, especially in light of the aging Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

Khattar also advocated for Haryana colleges in Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar to have the option of affiliating with Panjab University.

He highlighted that while Haryana’s share in Panjab University had been discontinued in 1973, re-establishing these affiliations would be in the best interest of students.

He stressed the importance of expanding educational opportunities and enhancing the university’s reputation by affiliating more colleges from both Haryana and Punjab.

The Northern Zonal Council (NZC) comprises Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and representatives of Northern Indian states attended the meeting.

Reiterating Haryana’s commitment to equitable water sharing and peaceful dispute resolution, Khattar discussed issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He emphasised the need to address delays in repairing the Dhulkot BBMB substation and underscored the importance of raising the banks of the Bhakra Main Line for efficient water resource management.

The Haryana CM proposed considering Hathnikund as a national project for small hydropower project, the statement said.

He believed that such a project could have far-reaching impacts on water management and power generation capabilities in the region, warranting detailed discussion, it said.

